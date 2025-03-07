Tyler Herro's Current Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
On Friday night, the Miami Heat will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report.
Herro missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (illness) listed questionable for Friday."
Herro is in the middle of one of his best NBA seasons.
The 2025 NBA All-Star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Heat are coming off a 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (on the road).
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-32 record in 61 games.
Over the last ten games, the Heat have gone 4-6.
Following the Timberwolves, the Heat will remain at home to host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
They are 15-12 in 27 games played in Miami, Florida.
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has spent all six seasons with Miami.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 35-29 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 18-15 in the 33 games they have played away from the Target Center.