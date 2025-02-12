Tyler Herro's Current Status For Heat-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Oklahoma to play the OKC Thunder.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Miami Heat on Tuesday: " UPDATE: Kevin Love (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Thunder.
Tyler Herro (illness) and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (illness) are both listed as questionable."
Herro is having the best season of his career with averages of 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel: "Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are well enough from their stomach illnesses that they are in flight at the moment to Oklahoma City. Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson were away from shoot around due to the same illness today. All four are questionable for tonight."
The Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Thunder, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Herro is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).