Tyler Herro Made NBA History In Heat-Pistons Game
On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat faced off against the Pistons in Detroit.
The Heat lost (in overtime) by a score of 123-121.
Despite the loss, Tyler Herro had an excellent game.
The former Kentucky star finished with 40 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals while shooting 14/27 from the field and 10/17 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Tyler Herro tonight:
40 PTS
8 AST
4 STL
10 3PM
Becomes the 7th player in NBA history with multiple career games with 40+ PTS & 10+ 3PT."
Herro has been off to a strong start to the new season with averages of 24.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point range in ten games.
That said, the Heat have struggled, as they are just 4-6 in their first ten games.
Following their loss to the Pistons, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Pistons, they improved to 5-7 in their first 12 games.
Following their victory over the Heat, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Wildcats.
The 2022 6th Man of The Year is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).