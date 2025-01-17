Tyler Herro Makes 3-Word Instagram Post After Heat-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Miami Heat played the Lakers in Los Angeles.
The Heat lost by a score of 117-108.
Despite the loss, Tyler Herro finished with 34 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Herro made a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in six hours.
Herro wrote: "stick n move 🕹️"
Herro has had an excellent start to the season with averages of 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 39 games.
There is an excellent chance that the 24-year-old will make his first NBA All-Star Game.
Via StatMuse: "Herro over the last 12 games:
25.0 PPG
5.5 RPG
5.1 APG
4.0 3PM
42.1 3P%
Top five in points and threes in that stretch."
With the loss, the Heat dropped to 20-19 in 39 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
On Friday night, the Heat will return to action when they host the Denver Nuggets.
Herro is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).
The former Kentucky star has career averages of 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.