Tyler Herro Makes Blunt Statement After Heat-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat faced off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Heat lost by a score of 135-122 to fall to 3-5 in their first eight games.
Tyler Herro finished the loss with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Herro: "I just didn't think we came out ready to play. They were getting whatever they wanted. Everything was too easy. They scored 40 in the first quarter, and it's not acceptable."
Herro is averaging 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range in eight games.
While the Heat have struggled, the former Kentucky star has been a huge bright spot.
Via @WadexFlash: "Tyler Herro’s best performances of the season so far:
34 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST - 8 3PM
27 PTS - 6 REB - 5 3PM - 50 FG%
28 PTS - 6 AST - 5 3PM - 60 FG%
24 PTS - 7 REB - 11 AST - 40 3P%
All-Star SZN."
Following the Nuggets, the Heat will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Herro is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).
As for the Nuggets, they improved to 6-3 in their first nine games.