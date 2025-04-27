Tyler Herro Makes Bold Statement After Miami Heat Lose Game 3
On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Heat faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Florida) for Game 3 of their series.
The Heat were blown out, losing by a score of 124-87.
Via StatMuse: "Points in the paint today:
60 — Cavs
[huge gap]
30 — Heat"
Tyler Herro finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Herro: "We wanted to be here. We're the 10th seed. We had two games to win on the road we could have let go of the rope then... We wanted this. We wanted to be in the playoffs... It's not time to let go of the rope, we're gonna play till the final buzzer... We just gotta keep playing, that's what we're paid to do... We're not going out 0-4."
The Heat have lost all three games to the Cavs by nine or more points.
Via @TheCavsJack: "Fun fact: The #Cavs are now responsible for the Miami Heat franchise’s worst loss in the Regular Season and Playoffs:
Regular Season: CLE 148-80 MIA (12/17/91)
Playoffs: CLE 124-87 MIA (4/26/2025)"
Herro is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).
During his rookie season, he helped lead the franchise to the 2020 NBA Finals.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night in Miami.