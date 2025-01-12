Tyler Herro Makes Honest Statement Amid Jimmy Butler's Absence From Miami Heat
On Saturday night, the Miami Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 119-98.
Tyler Herro led the way with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 11/22 from the field and 7/14 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Tyler Herro tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
7 3P
Averaging career-highs in PPG, RPG, APG, 3PM, FG% and 3P%."
Despite playing without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
After the win, Herro was asked about their hot stretch when he met with the media.
Herro: "This is what we wanted. To get back on the road, get away from all the chaos and just come out here and compete. Get back to who we are; get back to our identity... We got enough, so that's all that matters."
Herro is having arguably the best season of his career.
There is a very good case for him to make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, as he has averages of 23.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following Portland, the Heat will play their next game on Monday when they visit the LA Clippers.