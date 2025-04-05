Tyler Herro's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
On Saturday night, the Miami Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida.
For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via The Miami Heat (on Friday): "#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Kevin Love (personal reasons) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Bucks.
Tyler Herro (right thigh contusion) is listed as questionable."
The Heat are coming off a 110-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (also at home).
Despite the loss, Herro finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Heat Lead: "Tyler Herro has been BALLING at an All-NBA caliber level all season long, but he's taken it to another gear in these last 7 games!
A look at his numbers:
28.9 PPG
5.6 APG
57% FG
49% 3PT
95% FT%
71% TS%
6-1 record"
The Heat are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-42 record in 77 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Heat will play their next game on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Philadelphia 76ers.