Tyler Herro's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Florida.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro has been added to the injury report.
Herro is averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "Tyler Herro has been added to the Heat’s injury report. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game with right groin tightness.
Herro has yet to miss a game this season.
Kevin Love has also been added to the injury report. He’s probable due to personal reasons."
The Heat are coming off a 128-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
Herro finished the win with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-28 record in 42 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.