Tyler Herro's Updated Status For Celtics-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Florida.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Tyler Herro has been added to the injury report.
Herro is averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via The Miami Heat: "#BOSvsMIA UPDATE: Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (illness) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Celtics.
Tyler Herro (illness) is listed as questionable."
The Heat are coming off a 102-86 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (in New York).
Herro finished with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 6/22 from the field and 2/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Heat dropped to 25-25 in 50 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
At home, the Heat are 12-10 in 22 games.
Following the Celtics, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Celtics, they have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-16 record in 53 games.
Following their showdown in Miami, the Celtics will return home to host De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Boston.