Tyler Herro's Updated Status For Heat-Cavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Tyler Herro (head cold) questionable for Heat tonight in Cleveland. Herro not at shootaround this morning."
The Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-31 record in 60 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Heat beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 106-90.
Herro finished with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Herro is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Heat).
Last month, the 25-year-old made his first NBA All-Star Game.
Via Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs: "Miami has added Tyler Herro to its injury report. He is questionable with a head cold. Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez are all out for the Heat. Davion Mitchell is listed as questionable."
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-10 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.