Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star on Tuesday: "Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable on the injury report for tomorrow's game against the Bulls with a right ankle sprain. Seemed like he tweaked it right before the half last night and he did play in the second half and was pretty effective."
Haliburton has averages of 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Pacers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 113-99.
Haliburton finished the victory with 23 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, the Bulls are the tenth seed with a 17-19 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Last month, the Pacers beat the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 132-123.