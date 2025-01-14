Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they will likely be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via The Pacers on Monday: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against the Cavs:
Tyrese Haliburton - Doubtful (left hamstring soreness)
Aaron Nesmith - Out (left ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)
James Wiseman - Out (left Achilles tendon tear)"
The Pacers most recently beat the Cavs (also in Ohio) by a score of 108-93.
Haliburton finished the win with two points, one rebound, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 18 minutes (before leaving with an injury).
Via The Pacers on Sunday: "Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game against the Cavs."
The Pacers are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Cavs, the Pacers will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-5 record in 38 games.