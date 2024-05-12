UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Pacers Game 4
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers have listed All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable on the injury report.
Via The Athletic NBA: "The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Game 4 vs. the Knicks with:
◽️Lower back spasms
◽️A sacral contusion
◽️A right ankle sprain"
Haliburton is coming off an excellent regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
In the first round, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Knicks (also at home) by a score of 111-106 to win their first game of the series.
The Knicks currently lead 2-1 after winning both Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Celtics with Game 4 on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio.