Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Scot Agness of Fieldhouse Files: "Tyrese Haliburton (low back soreness) is listed as questionable to play Saturday v Nets. He's missed six of the last nine games, including three in a row.
For the Nets, Cam Johnson is no longer on the injury report. Zaire Williams, scored 22pts on Thu., is questionable."
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-29 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday night when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-47 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Pacers, the Nets will play their next game on Monday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.