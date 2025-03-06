Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Hawks Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Atlanta to face off against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left hip flexor strain) Bennedict Mathurin - Questionable (left wrist sprain) Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
Haliburton is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "After a slow start this season, Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the most efficient point guards over the past three months:
19.3 points
9.3 assists
1.6 steals
65.4 TS%
+5.8 assist-to-turnover ratio
50.4/43.4/87.4 shooting splits
Elite pure PG play."
The Pacers are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-25 record in 60 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won six of their last ten).
On the road, the Pacers have gone 15-15 in 30 games away from Indiana.
As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-34 record in 62 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
At home, the Hawks are 13-16 in 29 games at State Farm Arena.