Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Hawks Game

After a slow start this season, Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the most efficient point guards over the past three months:



19.3 points

9.3 assists

1.6 steals

65.4 TS%

+5.8 assist-to-turnover ratio

50.4/43.4/87.4 shooting splits



Elite pure PG play. pic.twitter.com/i1gG9iANpN