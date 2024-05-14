UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 5
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in New York to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers have listed All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton on the injury report as questionable.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Monday: "Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (low back spasms, sacral contusion, ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow's Game 5, per the NBA injury report."
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Pacers won 121-89 (at home on Sunday).
Haliburton finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.
They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
In the first round, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams return to Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.