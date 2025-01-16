Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Pistons Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will play the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Haliburton missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Indiana Pacers on Wednesday: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game at Detroit:
Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left groin strain)
Aaron Nesmith - Questionable (left ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)
James Wiseman - Out (left Achilles tendon tear)"
Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Pacers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 127-117.
Following the Pistons, the Pacers will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.
On the other side, the Pistons are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Pacers, the Pistons will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns.