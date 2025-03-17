Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game
On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Minneosta to play the Timberwolves.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Wolves Lead on Sunday: "Pacers Injury Report vs Minnesota tomorrow
OUT
- Pascal Siakam
- Isaiah Jackson
QUESTIONABLE
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Johnny Furphy
- Myles Turner
- Aaron Nesmith"
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.
Via StatMamba: "Games with 20+ PTS • 15+ AST • 0 TOV:
8 — Tyrese Haliburton
6 — Stockton, Magic, & CP3 combined"
The Pacers come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they return home to host the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Following the Pacers, the Timberwolves will remain at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
Via Alan Horton: "Wolves longest win streaks in franchise history...
11 -- 00/01
10 -- 03/04
9 -- 01/02
8 -- 24/25"