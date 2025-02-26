Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on Tuesday): "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against the Raptors:
Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left groin soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-24 record in 56 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Pacers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 125-116.
Haliburton finished with 19 points, one rebound, 15 assists and three steals while shooting 6/11 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Pacers will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Haliburton is in his fourth season playing for the franchise.
As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-40 record in 58 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Pacers, the Raptors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.