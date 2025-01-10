Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard has averages of 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) listed questionable for Friday."
The Pacers enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 129-113.
Haliburton finished with 16 points, three rebounds, 13 assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Pacers will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Haliburton is in his fourth season with the franchise.
On the other side, the Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Pacers, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Toronto Rapotors in Canada.
Earlier this season, the Pacers beat the Warriors (in San Francisco) by a score of 111-105.