Tyrese Haliburton Did Something No NBA Player Has Ever Done In Pacers-Heat Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers played the Miami Heat in Florida.
The Pacers won by a score of 128-115.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 33 points, five rebounds, 15 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/21 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Haliburton has also done something no players in NBA history has ever done.
Via StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in NBA history to have multiple career games with:
30+ PTS
15+ AST
0 TOV"
Haliburton is now averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via StatMuse: "Games with 15+ AST and 0 TOV by an active player:
10 — Chris Paul
9 — Tyrese Haliburton
Nobody else has done it multiple times."
With the victory, the Pacers improved to 17-18 in 35 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Heat, the Pacers will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Tyrese Haliburton is the FIRST player with 30 PTS, 15 AST and 0 turnovers in multiple games since turnovers were first tracked in 1977"
Haliburton is coming off a season where he made his first NBA All-Star Game.
The Pacers also reached the Eastern Conference finals.