Tyrese Haliburton Facing Criticism From NBA World For Pacers-Knicks Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to the New York Knicks by a score of 111-94.
One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
He finished with just eight points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Law Murray: "Tyrese Haliburton enjoying his underdog privileges right now.
Not many All-NBA selections get to be stuck on 1/5 FGs through 3 quarters without applied slander as a consequence.
We saw this more than a few times to start season"
Erik Slater: "Six shots and two threes is unacceptable by Tyrese Haliburton.
Far too tepid of an effort. Credit to the Knicks’ defense for making things hard on him."
Stefan Bondy: "Just a perplexing game from Haliburton. He has nights where he disappears and he pulled a Houdini in Game 5. No aggression."
@BigKnickEnergy_: "Everyone wants to talk about Tyrese Haliburton being one of the best players in the league yet he constantly has games where he disappears."
The Volume: "Tyrese Haliburton tonight"
Peter Vecsey: "The only thing Haliburton has done aggressively tonight is take the ball out of the basket and inbound…"
Underdog: "Haliburton in Games 1-4: 24 PPG
Haliburton tonight: 6 points"
The Pacers still lead the Knicks 3-2 in the series.
They will now head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday night.