Tyrese Haliburton Facing Social Media Backlash For Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home).
The Pacers lost by a score of 120-114.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished the loss with just four points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@heavenlybuckets: "Is Tyrese Haliburton the worst star in the entire nba?"
@TruebloodWesley: "Maybe I wasn’t straightforward enough. Tyrese Haliburton was awful tonight."
@jp_skiii: "In the 4th Qtr Tyrese Haliburton has 4 points and 8 assists.
At the end of the first half Ja Morant has 11 points and 9 assists on perfect shooting.
Can’t believe these two were being compared."
@MoKak78: "Yea, I ain’t forgot some of y’all going HAM with the Tyrese Haliburton > Trae Young takes last year either…"
@jlh0215: "Tyrese Haliburton was outscored by Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin in 6 minutes of play, Ajay Mitchell, and Kenrich Williams tonight. Not going to win many when that happens."
@Dn4sty: "Tyrese Haliburton salary
$42,176,400
Tyrese Haliburton points tonight
4"
@J_cope11: "It’s going to be an embarrassment to this league if Tyrese Haliburton is named an All Star."
@ZachsBag: "Everyone did their job tonight except Tyrese Haliburton. On to Boston. ✈️"
The Pacers dropped to 15-16 in their first 31 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Boston Celtics.
Haliburton is in his fourth season with the franchise.