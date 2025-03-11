Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Haliburton had missed three games in a row before returning against the Bucks.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton (left hip flexor strain) and T.J. McConnell (right ankle sprain) are available for tonight’s game against the Bucks, per Coach Carlisle."
The two-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with averages of 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Without Haliburton, the Pacers lost all three games.
Via X user @the2kmessiah: "I was always really high on Tyrese Haliburton. But man looking at his basketball team be elite with him and the worse than the Wizards without him makes me think I have been underrating him this whole time"
The Pacers are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-28 record in 63 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Pacers will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed with a 36-27 record in 63 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (but also lost two straight).
Following Indiana, the Bucks will return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.