Tyrese Haliburton's Honest Quote After Indiana Pacers Win Game 6
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 116-103 to tie up the series at 3-3 and force a Game 7.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Haliburton met with the media and spoke about the upcoming Game 7.
Haliburton: "I expect probably the most unbelievable environment I've ever played in an NBA game. The Garden is a crazy place. They've got a rabid fanbase. I'm excited about it, I'm excited about being on the road and doing something that we haven't done this series; trying to win a game on the road. I'm really excited about that. We know the storied history of this rivalry between these two franchises and now we're adding another chapter to that."
Haliburton is coming off another outstanding regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in five games).