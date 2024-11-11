Tyrese Haliburton Made Indiana Pacers History Against Knicks
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks in Indianapolis.
The Pacers won by a score of 132-121 to improve to 5-5 in their first ten games.
Tyrese Haliburton had 35 points, two rebounds, 14 assists and two steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton’s 5 games with 35 points and 10 assists is more than every player in our franchise history combined 👀"
He also made Pacers history with his teammate Bennedict Mathurin.
Via StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton & Bennedict Mathurin are the first duo in Pacers history to each score 35+ PTS in the same game."
After a slow start to the season, Haliburton's performance is an excellent sign for Pacers fans.
The All-Star point guard is now averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in ten games.
Following the Knicks, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Last season, they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 (ten years ago).
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings).
His career averages are 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 269 games.