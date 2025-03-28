Tyrese Haliburton Made Indiana Pacers History Against Wizards
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 162-109.
Tyrese Haliburton finished with 29 points, two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
He also made Pacers history.
Via StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton is the first Pacers player with:
25+ PTS
5+ AST
5+ 3PM
in less than 25 minutes played."
Haliburton is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "The Indiana Pacers just scored the most points by a team this season with 162 PTS vs the Wizards and beat them by 53
The Pacers hit an ABSURD 27 THREES on 57 3P%
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 29 PTS"
With the win over the Wizards, the Pacers improved to 43-30 in 73 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won eight out of their last ten games.
Following the Wizards, the Pacers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
He is in his fifth NBA season.
Before the Pacers, the two-time All-Star spent part of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings.