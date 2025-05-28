Tyrese Haliburton Made NBA History In Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/7 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his first quarter performance.
Via The NBA: "HISTORY FOR HALIBURTON IN THE 1Q
He's the 2nd player in the play-by-play era (1998) to have 15+ PTS, 5+ REB, & 5+ AST in a single playoff quarter!
The other?
LeBron James"
Haliburton's father was allowed back in the arena for the first time since getting suspended.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Pops freed: Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, will be allowed to attend Pacers home games in a suite beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. John Haliburton missed eight games following a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29."
Haliburton has led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for two straight seasons.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Hans Perez, the fan who went viral for wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey around Madison Square Garden ahead of our series against the Knicks, got to meet Tyrese during tonight’s pregame"
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York (the Pacers lead 2-1).