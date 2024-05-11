Tyrese Haliburton Made NBA History In Knicks-Pacers Game 3
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
After losing each of the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Pacers have now made the series 2-1.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Tyrese Haliburton is just the 5th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS and 6+ 3PM in back-to-back postseason games, joining:
Stephen Curry (7x)
Donovan Mitchell (2x)
James Harden
Damian Lillard"
Haliburton is coming off an excellent regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They beat Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That series is tied up at 1-1 after the teams split Games 1 and 2 in Boston.
Game 3 will be on Sunday evening in Cleveland.