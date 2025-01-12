Tyrese Haliburton Makes 2-Word Instagram Post After Warriors-Pacers Game

The Pacers had 3 players score +20 PTS in their win over the Warriors 🙌



✨ Haliburton: 25 PTS | 10 AST | 3 STL

✨ Siakam: 25 PTS | 9 REB | 75% FG

✨ Mathurin: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PT



That's FIVE STRAIGHT wins for the @Pacers 🌡️👀 pic.twitter.com/d0aaTY6X4O