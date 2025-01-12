Tyrese Haliburton Makes 2-Word Instagram Post After Warriors-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 108-96.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished the victory with 25 points, two rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Saturday), Haliburton made a post to Instagram with a two-word caption.
He wrote: "tides shifting"
The Pacers (and Haliburton) got off to a slow start to the season.
That said, they have been playing much better as of late.
With the win over Golden State, the Pacers are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Right now, the Pacers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-18 record in 39 games.
They will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Haliburton has averages of 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via NBA TV: "The Pacers had 3 players score +20 PTS in their win over the Warriors
Haliburton: 25 PTS | 10 AST | 3 STL
Siakam: 25 PTS | 9 REB | 75% FG
Mathurin: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PT
That's FIVE STRAIGHT wins for the @Pacers"
Haliburton has played five seasons for the Pacers (and Sacramento Kings).