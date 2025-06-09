Tyrese Haliburton Makes Blunt Statement After Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 123-107 (in Game 2 of the NBA Finals).
Tyrese Haliburton had another extremely slow start to the night, before finishing with 17 points.
After the game, the two-time All-Star made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Haliburton: "I think I've had two really poor first halves... I just gotta figure out how to be better earlier in games."
Haliburton only had 14 points in the first game, but was able to make up for the slow start by nailing the game-winning shot.
Hali's first-half averages through Games 1 and 2:
4.5 PPG
4.5 FGA
33.3% FG"
The Pacers have had a magical season (led by Haliburton).
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to reach their first NBA Finals since the 2000 season (with Reggie Miller).
Via ClutchPoints (on June 8): "The Tyrese Haliburton effect is real.
Prices are soaring, and so is the hype.
One game, one buzzer-beater, and suddenly everyone wants to see a Thunder-Pacers Finals game live"
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.
Despite the loss on Sunday, the Pacers still have the series tied up at 1-1.