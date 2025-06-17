Tyrese Haliburton Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Thunder Game
On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 120-109.
Tyrese Haliburton (who was dealing with an injury) finished with four points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 0/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Haliburton made an honest statement when he met with the media (via NBA TV).
Haliburton: "I was not great tonight by any means... It's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play... Gotta be ready to go for Game 6."
With the loss, the Pacers are now in a 3-2 hole with Game 6 (back in Indiana) on Thursday night.
They are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton accomplished more on this run than like, all but a dozen or so active players have in their entire playoff careers. If you're drawing major conclusions about him based on one bad game... idk, I think you're just doing this wrong."
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.