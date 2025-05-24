Tyrese Haliburton Makes Feelings Clear About Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are currently in the middle of an Eastern Conference finals series.
Before the game, the NBA on TNT released a Tyrese Haliburton interview (conducted by Pacers legend Reggie Miller).
Haliburton spoke honestly about Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
Haliburton: "We're alphas we want to be the best. When our names are always in the same conversation and now we're here battling to bring our teams to the NBA Finals, I think that you're gonna see some competition and you're gonna see the best in both of us... Me and Jalen, as much as I hate to say it, we're friends. We are friends. We text each other throughout the season... I think to be the best, you have to beat the best and Jalen has been amazing, willing his team to get to where they are. I think that's why I'm excited to compete against him on an every night basis."
Haliburton and Brunson are two of the best point guards in the Eastern Confernece.
The Pacers won Game 1 by a score of 138-135 in overtime.
Via The NBA: "THE PACERS MOUNT an EPIC COMEBACK (again) to WIN GAME 1 of the ECF in OT
Down 17, 6:46 left in regulation.
Down 14, 2:40 left in regulation.
Down 9, 52 seconds left in regulation.
13 PTS in OT.
Aaron Nesmith with 6 3PM & Tyrese Haliburton with ANOTHER clutch shot"
Despite the loss in Game 1, Brunson had 43 points.