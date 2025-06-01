Tyrese Haliburton Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder
On Saturday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the 2025 NBA Finals when they beat the New York Knicks by a score of 125-108.
The Pacers are now going to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Game 1 on Thursday night.
After the big win, Haliburton spoke about the Thunder when he met with the media.
Haliburton: "We got our work cut out for us. Playing against the MVP, playing against one of the best offensives in the league, the best team in the league. We've gotta be prepared next series."
Haliburton finished Game 6 with 21 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton in the ECF:
21.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
10.5 APG
2.5 SPG
Led the Pacers in REB, AST, & STL."
The Pacers lost each of their two games against the Thunder during the 2024-25 season.
In those matchups, the Thunder won by a combined 27 points.
Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Haliburton among Pacers this ECF:
2nd in points
1st in rebounds
1st in assists
1st in steals
1st in stocks
1st in threes (tied)
Not enough to win MVP."
The Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Knicks) in the first three rounds.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.