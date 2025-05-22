Tyrese Haliburton Makes Honest Jalen Brunson Statement After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks played Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to a 138-135 victory (in overtime) at Madison Square Garden.
Via The Athletic: "THE INDIANA PACERS STEAL GAME 1 AT MSG
New York led 111-94 with 6:26 left to play.
Then the Pacers outscored the Knicks 31-14 to close regulation."
After the game, Haliburton was asked about Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
Haliburton (via SNY's Knicks Videos): "He's a great player. I love competing against him. Maybe I'm not supposed to say that like we're friends. I love competing against that guy."
Brunson finished the loss with 43 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 15/25 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
While the All-Star point guard played well, the Pacers did a good job of keeping him in check during overtime.
Via Opta Analyst US: "The Pacers pull off yet another incredible comeback, winning Game 1 in overtime after trailing by eight points with 40 seconds left. Jalen Brunson had seven turnovers, tied for his highest in any game of his career (regular season or playoffs)."
Haliburton finished the Game 1 victory with 31 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday night (also in New York).