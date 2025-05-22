Tyrese Haliburton's Move On Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral In Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
During the second half, Haliburton had a move on Karl-Anthony Towns that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "What a move by Haliburton for 2
Indiana on the road looking for a 1-0 lead in the ECF!
TNT"
Haliburton had 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "I really love how aggressive Tyrese Haliburton is playing. This is a series where I feel like he needs to make more of an impact as a scorer and he’s doing exactly that"
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He has led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.
Via @EnjoyBBall: "Only 5 players in NBA history have averaged 18+ PPG, 8+ APG, and 5+ RPG over their first 25 playoff games:
Oscar Robertson
Magic Johnson
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic
Tyrese Haliburton
Elite company."
As for Towns, the All-Star forward had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 25 minutes of playing time.