Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
The star point guard has missed each of the preivous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed questionable Thursday."
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Tony East: "Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight. Everyone else (non two-way or Isaiah Jackson division) is off the injury report for the Pacers.
Nets: No Cam Johnson, De’Anthony Melton, Cam Thomas, Dariq Whitehead, Todan Evboumwan, Tyson Etienne, or Reece Beekman."
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-29 record in 58 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and won two straight).
On Saturday, the Pacers will host the Nets (again).
At home, they are 21-10 in the 31 games they have played in Indiana.
Via Real Sports (on March 15): "Tyrese Haliburton over his last 10 games:
21.9 PPG
11.9 APG
2.6 SPG
56/49/93%
119 assists with only 10 turnovers."
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-46 record in 69 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.