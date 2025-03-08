Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hawks Game
On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Georgia to face off against the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Haliburton missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files: "Pacers injury report for Saturday’s rematch in Atlanta:
- Nesmith, probable, sore left hip
- Haliburton, questionable, left hip flexor strain
- Mathurin, questionable, left wrist sprain
Hawks
- Young, probable, Achilles tendinitis
- Mann, questionable, right quad contusion"
Haliburton is currently averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via @hali_muse: "The best AST/TOV ratios in a season of all-time (minimum 8.0 APG):
1) 5.94— Muggsy Bogues (1989-90)
2) 5.58— Muggsy Bogues (1990-91)
3) 5.38— Jose Calderon (2007-08)
5.16— Tyrese Haliburton so far this season
On pace for 4th best in NBA history"
The Pacers are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record in 61 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Hawks, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
On the road, they are 15-16 in the 31 games they have played away from Indiana.