Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hawks Game

The best AST/TOV ratios in a season of all-time (minimum 8.0 APG):



1) 5.94— Muggsy Bogues (1989-90)

2) 5.58— Muggsy Bogues (1990-91)

3) 5.38— Jose Calderon (2007-08)



5.16— Tyrese Haliburton so far this season



On pace for 4th best in NBA history 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/qIEPbC8JML