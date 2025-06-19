Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home in Indianpolis) for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
Via Tony East: "Pacers have officially listed Tyrese Haliburton as questionable for Game 6 with a right calf strain."
The Pacers trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series after losing Game 5 (in Oklahoma City) by a score of 120-109.
Haliburton finished the loss with just four points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 0/6 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Scot Agness of Fieldhouse Files (on Wednesday): "Tyrese Haliburton is on the court in a practice jersey and his Puma sneakers. We will hear from him shortly."
Haliburton finished his fifth NBA regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via Hoop Muse (on June 7): "Least TOV/G in a Playoff Run with 9+ APG
(min 10 GP)
1.8 — Chris Paul (2008)
2.0 — Tyrese Haliburton (2025)
2.1 — Doc Rivers (1988)
2.2 — Jason Kidd (2006)
2.4 — Avery Johnson (1996)"
If the Pacers are able to win Game 6, the teams will return to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday night.