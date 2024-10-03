Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Buddy Hield's Instagram Post
Buddy Hield is entering his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oklahoma star was a big addition to the team, as he is an elite three-point shooter who should fit well with the way the Warriors play.
On Thursday, Hield made a post to Instagram in his new uniform.
Hield captioned his post: "Year 9🙏🏾"
One person to leave a comment was All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton wrote: "yessir buddy love🤞🏽🤞🏽"
Haliburton and Hield were teammates for part of four seasons on the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
During the 2023 season, Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range 80 games.
He was an excellent fit next to Haliburton in the backcourt.
Hield was traded (via the Pacers) to the Philadelphia 76ers during the middle of last season.
He finished his eighth year in the NBA with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
The Warriors will open up the 2024-25 NBA season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23 in Oregon.
They finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
Hield will have a chance to play a significant role for Golden State due to the fact the team lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason.