Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Viral Anthony Edwards Video
Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards are both playing for Team USA for the first time in their young careers.
Team USA went a perfect 5-0 in their exhibition games, and they will now head to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
Recently, they beat Germany by a score of 92-88, and Edwards had a huge highlight during the game.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star pulled off an incredible crossover and then finished off the play with a slam dunk.
Edwards posted the video to his Instagram with the caption: "⛷️"
Haliburton posted the video to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "That's OD nephew!!"
Edwards finished the victory with 11 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Haliburton did not play in the game.
Edwards has become one of the most exciting players in the NBA at just 22.
He finished his fourth year in the league with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
Meanwhile, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The All-Star point guard led the Indiana Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.