Tyrese Haliburton's 2-Word Post On X Went Viral After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Pacers won 130-109 to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since the 2014 season when Paul George was on the roster.
After the huge win, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sent out a two-word post on X that had over 10,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Haliburton: "go ‘cers"
Haliburton finished Game 7 with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He is coming off an excellent regular season where he averaged 20.1 points 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
This is the first time the franchise has been in the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
The Pacers will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Boston, Massachusetts.
