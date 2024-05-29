Tyrese Haliburton's Viral Quote After Indiana Pacers Got Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Pacers were already seen as unlikely to upset the Celtics, but losing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for the final two games of the series made the task nearly impossible.
They kept the last two games close, but the Celtics made the bigger plays down the stretch.
After the series, Haliburton met with the media and one of his quotes went viral (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Haliburton: "You work so hard to get somewhere and something happens that's kind of out of your control and obviously that's frustrating for me. What I've understood more than anything is usually in the playoffs the healthier team wins."
Haliburton was in the NBA playoffs for the first time in his four-year career.
He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020 (when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster).
Before losing to Boston, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds.
Prior to getting traded to Indiana, Haliburton spent his first one and half seasons with the Sacramento Kings.