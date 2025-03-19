Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Pacers Game

The best two-man lineups since the All-Star break:



Tyrese Haliburton + Myles Turner: +22.9 NetRtg



Tyrese Haliburton + Aaron Nesmith: +22.5 NetRtg



Naz Reid + Donte DiVincenzo: +21.7 NetRtg



Ivica Zubac + Nicolas Batum: +21.2 NetRtg



Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown: +18.2 NetRtg pic.twitter.com/G4uofl0521