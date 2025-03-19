Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Dallas Mavericks in Indianpolis.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
The former Iowa State star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Before the Pacers, Haliburton spent the first one and a half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The best two-man lineups since the All-Star break:
Tyrese Haliburton + Myles Turner: +22.9 NetRtg
Tyrese Haliburton + Aaron Nesmith: +22.5 NetRtg
Naz Reid + Donte DiVincenzo: +21.7 NetRtg
Ivica Zubac + Nicolas Batum: +21.2 NetRtg
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown: +18.2 NetRtg"
The Pacers are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Pacers will remain at home to host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
As for the Mavs, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record in 69 games.