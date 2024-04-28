BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Updated Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Via Jeremiah Johnson: "Haliburton is on the active list just released."
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Right before the game, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was added to the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) now questionable Sunday."
Haliburton is coming off a fantastic regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They lost Game 1, but have won each of the previous two games, so they will have the chance to take a 3-1 lead.
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Bucks (also at home) by a score of 121-118 in overtime.
Haliburton finished with 18 points, ten rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/12 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Wisconson.
Whoever ends up winning the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Bucks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).