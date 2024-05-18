Tyrese Maxey Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive by defeating the Denver Nuggets by a score of 115-70 in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
Anthony Edwards has been among the best three players in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and he led the way with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard made a post to Instagram (after the victory) that had over 650,000 likes.
Edwards captioned his post: "9 More #LockIn #5"
There were over 5,600 comments and one person who left a comment was Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
His comment had over 2,400 likes.
Maxey wrote: "Keep killing Jack !!!"
Maxey finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).
As for the Timberwolves, they will play Game 7 against the Nuggets on Sunday in Denver, Colorado.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.