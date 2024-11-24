Tyrese Maxey Comments On Jared McCain's Instagram Post After Nets-76ers Game
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers won by a score of 113-98.
Rookie Jared McCain continued his hot start with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
After the victory, the former Duke star made a post to Instagram that had over 85,000 likes in less than two hours.
McCain captioned his post: "Scared to go to sleep now, cause being awake is what all my dreams are like 💫"
One person who left a comment was his 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey.
He wrote: "YOUNGGG"
McCain was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is currently averaging 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in his first 15 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jared McCain as a starter:
30 PTS | 3 AST | 6 3P
34 PTS | 10 AST | 6 3P
29 PTS | 4 AST | 5 3P
20 PTS | 4 AST | 4 3P
20 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3P
Averaging 26 PPG as a starter — the most by a rookie since Michael Jordan."
The 76ers have struggled in a significant way, so the play of McCain has been their biggest bright spot of the new season.
They are just 3-12 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.