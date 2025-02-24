Tyrese Maxey's Current Injury Status For Bulls-76ers Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyrese Maxey is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 27.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Maxey (finger) listed questionable for Monday."
The 76ers come into the matchup as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-36 record in 56 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 105-103.
Despite the loss, Maxey had 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Last season, the Knicks beat them in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Bulls, they enter play as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-35 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Bulls will host the LA Clippers on Wednesday.