Tyrese Maxey's Official Injury Status For Thunder-76ers Game

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ OKC:



OUT: Tyrese Maxey (back/finger), Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (groin), Lonnie Walker IV (concussion), Andre Drummond (toe), Adem Bona (ankle)



QUESTIONABLE: Guerschon Yabusele (knee)



DOUBTFUL: Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee)