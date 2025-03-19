Tyrese Maxey's Official Injury Status For Thunder-76ers Game
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out.
The former Kentucky star has missed each of the previous eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of action.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice (on Tuesday): "The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ OKC:
OUT: Tyrese Maxey (back/finger), Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (groin), Lonnie Walker IV (concussion), Andre Drummond (toe), Adem Bona (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Guerschon Yabusele (knee)
DOUBTFUL: Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee)"
Before getting hurt, Maxey had been in the middle of another strong season with averages of 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 52 games.
He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the 76ers).
The 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-45 record in 68 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the Western Conference with a 56-12 record in 68 games.
They have 9-1 over their last ten games (and won three straight).
Following the 76ers, the Thunder will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in Oklahoma.